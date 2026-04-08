Barcelona offered chance to sign 80-goal AC Milan star as transfer fee set

The primary driver behind this sudden availability is the deteriorating relationship between Leao and manager Massimiliano Allegri. The friction reached a breaking point during the recent match against Lazio before the last international break; Leao expressed intense fury upon being substituted, appearing visibly distraught despite Allegri’s attempts to calm him down with a hug. Furthermore, the Portuguese attacker’s campaign has been marred by recurring injuries, limiting him to just 25 appearances across all competitions. In those outings, he managed a modest return of 10 goals and two assists, a dip in productivity largely attributed to Allegri’s tactical decision to deploy him as a false nine rather than his preferred role on the left wing.

Beyond the tactical friction, Milan are motivated by financial pragmatism. As the highest earner in the squad, offloading Leao would allow the club to significantly trim their wage bill and reinvest the resulting funds into other areas of the squad. The combination of dressing room tension and the need for fresh capital has made a summer exit the most likely outcome for all parties involved.