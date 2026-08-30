Getty Images Sport
Atletico Madrid submit official bid for Juventus striker Jonathan David with loan-to-buy proposal as Canadian opens door to Turin exit
Atleti launch move for David
Atletico Madrid have emerged as the primary suitors for David as the summer transfer window enters its final 48 hours. The Spanish giants have officially submitted a proposal to Juventus for the Canadian forward, who arrived in Turin last summer with high expectations but has failed to find a consistent rhythm under manager Luciano Spalletti.
According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the offer is for an initial loan deal with buy option clause, with talks currently ongoing regarding the specific financial details of the permanent purchase agreement.
The move comes at a time of significant upheaval in the Atletico Madrid attack. With Julian Alvarez being heavily linked with a sensational late-window transfer to Barcelona, Diego Simeone is in desperate need of reinforcements to ensure his squad remains competitive.
- Getty Images
Juventus search for replacement
While Juventus are open to facilitating David's departure, they are not prepared to leave themselves short in the final third. The Bianconeri hierarchy, led by sporting director Frederic Massara, has made it clear that they will only give the final green light to the deal once a suitable successor is identified and secured.
The club is under pressure to resolve the situation quickly, as David is one of their highest earners and moving his salary off the books would provide much-needed breathing room within their financial structure for future investments.
The situation is further complicated by the striker's current status within Spalletti’s tactical setup. Although he was signed as a free agent under a front office led by Damien Comolli, David has looked like a square peg in a round hole within the current system.
Mateta emerges as primary target
In anticipation of David's exit, Juventus have already narrowed down their search for a new physical presence up front. Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta has emerged as the leading candidate to join the Italian giants, with reports suggesting that the departure of Canadian forward Jonathan David is the essential prerequisite to unlock that deal.
The pursuit of Mateta highlights a shift in Juventus' recruitment strategy, moving away from more mobile, second-striker profiles toward traditional number nines. The club had previously explored other options, including Joshua Zirkzee and various talents from the Premier League, but the Frenchman's availability and desire to move to Turin have placed him at the top of the shortlist.
- Getty Images
Final countdown for David exit
As the clock ticks down toward the deadline, all eyes are on whether Juventus can finalise their incoming business in time to sanction David's flight to Madrid. The Canadian’s tenure in Turin appears to be reaching its natural conclusion, with many observers noting that the partnership simply has not worked for either party.
A move to Spain could provide the platform David needs to reignite his career, while allowing Juventus to reinvest in a player more suited to Spalletti’s long-term vision for the squad.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting