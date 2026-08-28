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Atletico de Madrid v Arsenal FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Semi Final First LegGetty Images Sport
Alvino Hanafi

Atletico Madrid eye Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus as potential replacement for Julian Alvarez

Transfers
Atletico Madrid
G. Jesus
Arsenal
J. Alvarez
LaLiga
Premier League

Atletico Madrid have reportedly identified Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus as a prime target to replace Julian Alvarez. As speculation grows over Alvarez's future at the Wanda Metropolitano, the Spanish giants are weighing up a move for the Brazilian forward.

  • Targeting a replacement for Alvarez

    Atletico Madrid are actively exploring contingencies as speculation intensifies over Julian Alvarez's future in the Spanish capital. While Alvarez has spent the summer heavily linked with a switch to Barcelona, Arsenal are also keeping a close eye on the Argentine forward's situation. To protect themselves against a late window departure, the La Liga giants have begun compiling a shortlist of alternative attacking options.

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  • Jesus emerges on Atletico's radar

    According to reports from Fichajes, Atletico have identified Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus as a leading candidate to fill the potential void left by Alvarez. Alongside Nottingham Forest striker Igor Jesus, the Brazilian frontman has caught the attention of the Madrid club's recruitment team. With Arsenal previously lowering their asking price for Jesus to around €20 million, a permanent deal could prove financially viable for interested suitors.

  • Weighing financial and tactical perks

    For the Gunners, parting ways with Jesus could present a timely opportunity to clear significant wages off their books while generating funds. Such a sale might even help finance a blockbuster move if the club manage to entice Alvarez to the Emirates Stadium. However, Atletico are unlikely to have a clear run at the former Manchester City man, with Serie A side Napoli also credited with an interest by Corriere dello Sport.

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  • Awaiting late window drama

    As the transfer window enters its frantic final stages, any potential movement involving Jesus and Alvarez depends heavily on a domino effect of elite European clubs. Atletico must first determine whether their star Argentine striker will genuinely force an exit before launching formal bids. For Jesus, a move to Spain could offer a fresh start after seeing his role in north London fluctuate amid persistent injury concerns.

LaLiga
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Sevilla
SEV
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
Premier League
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Aston Villa
AVL
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS