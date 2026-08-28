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Atletico Madrid eye Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus as potential replacement for Julian Alvarez
Targeting a replacement for Alvarez
Atletico Madrid are actively exploring contingencies as speculation intensifies over Julian Alvarez's future in the Spanish capital. While Alvarez has spent the summer heavily linked with a switch to Barcelona, Arsenal are also keeping a close eye on the Argentine forward's situation. To protect themselves against a late window departure, the La Liga giants have begun compiling a shortlist of alternative attacking options.
Jesus emerges on Atletico's radar
According to reports from Fichajes, Atletico have identified Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus as a leading candidate to fill the potential void left by Alvarez. Alongside Nottingham Forest striker Igor Jesus, the Brazilian frontman has caught the attention of the Madrid club's recruitment team. With Arsenal previously lowering their asking price for Jesus to around €20 million, a permanent deal could prove financially viable for interested suitors.
Weighing financial and tactical perks
For the Gunners, parting ways with Jesus could present a timely opportunity to clear significant wages off their books while generating funds. Such a sale might even help finance a blockbuster move if the club manage to entice Alvarez to the Emirates Stadium. However, Atletico are unlikely to have a clear run at the former Manchester City man, with Serie A side Napoli also credited with an interest by Corriere dello Sport.
Awaiting late window drama
As the transfer window enters its frantic final stages, any potential movement involving Jesus and Alvarez depends heavily on a domino effect of elite European clubs. Atletico must first determine whether their star Argentine striker will genuinely force an exit before launching formal bids. For Jesus, a move to Spain could offer a fresh start after seeing his role in north London fluctuate amid persistent injury concerns.
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