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OFFICIAL: Aston Villa land former Bayern star Goretzka on free transfer
Champions League winner arrives at Villa Park
Aston Villa have secured a major coup by finalising the signing of former Bayern Munich midfielder Goretzka on a free transfer. The Germany international, 31, was available as a free agent after his long-term association with the Bavarian giants came to an end in the summer.
Goretzka's trophy cabinet is remarkably stocked, featuring seven Bundesliga titles and the 2020 Champions League trophy. With 73 caps for Germany, including three appearances at the most recent World Cup, the midfielder offers the kind of international pedigree that Villa desperately need after a summer of significant player turnover.
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Addressing a midfield crisis under Emery
The acquisition of Goretzka comes at a critical juncture for Villa, who have seen several of their most influential players depart during the current transfer window. The squad has been depleted by the exits of Ezri Konsa to Arsenal for £51m and Morgan Rogers to Chelsea for a staggering £117m. Furthermore, midfield lynchpin Youri Tielemans moved to Manchester United in July, while Lucas Digne returned to Paris Saint-Germain.
'It's a really good feeling to sign here,' Goretzka told VillaTV during his first official interview. 'I had a bit of long vacation, and it was a process to find out what I really wanted. From the first moment, I had a really good feeling, and I'm really happy to be here. I had a good feeling from the first conversation with the coach. Aston Villa, for me, is a really big club. I want to help the team to achieve their goals and to bring my experience that I have from my whole career. Let's play a good season,' he said.
Returning to a familiar atmosphere
Goretzka is no stranger to the unique environment at Villa Park, having faced the club in European competition recently. He admitted that the energy of the home crowd played a role in his decision to join. 'I remember it was a really special atmosphere and crazy energy in the stadium. For us, with Bayern, it wasn't the best experience we had. For you, it was probably one of the best. I'm really looking forward to experiencing nights like this again,' he recalled, referring to Bayern's 1-0 Champions League defeat at the hands of Villa in October 2024.
Transitioning to the English top flight is a challenge Goretzka feels prepared for after nearly a decade at the top of German football. He noted the increased intensity and quality across the division as a primary motivator for the move. 'Obviously for me it's a new league. I'm really looking forward to playing in these kinds of big games every few days, and this is probably the biggest difference to the Bundesliga, where you have only several great games with big opponents.'
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New shirt number and a tough test ahead
The German international will wear the No. 27 shirt - vacated following Rogers' move to Chelsea earlier this summer - switching from the No. 8 jersey he wore with distinction for both Bayern Munich and Germany.
Having suffered a bruising 4-0 defeat against Brighton in their Premier League opener, Aston Villa face a daunting test on Monday night as they prepare to host reigning champions Arsenal at Villa Park.
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