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Arsenal join transfer race for West Ham star Mateus Fernandes as Mikel Arteta attempts to ‘reshape’ the Gunners’ midfield
Arsenal step up interest in Fernandes
Arteta is reportedly keen to strengthen his midfield options, with Fernandes emerging as a leading target, as per The Times. The Arsenal manager is believed to favour technically gifted and versatile players, qualities the Portuguese midfielder has demonstrated during his first season in the Premier League with West Ham. Fernandes has made 36 appearances in all competitions for West Ham United, scoring four goals and providing three assists.
His ability to operate both as a deep-lying playmaker and in more advanced midfield roles fits the profile Arteta is seeking as he plans a refresh. Arsenal are also prepared to listen to offers for Christian Norgaard, who has struggled for minutes since arriving from Brentford. Fernandes could therefore arrive to compete with key midfield figures such as Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi.
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The scramble for Fernandes’ signature
Arsenal are not alone in their pursuit of the talented youngster. Before his £38 million ($51m) move from Southampton to West Ham last summer, Fernandes was a man in demand, with 10 different clubs - including Atletico Madrid - vying for his services. That interest has not cooled, with Paris Saint-Germain now reportedly monitoring his situation as they look to build for the future alongside other targets like Julian Alvarez.
West Ham's relegation dilemma
While West Ham are desperate to keep hold of their prized asset, their hands may be tied by financial realities. The Hammers signed Fernandes on a five-year contract with an option for an additional year, but their Premier League status remains precarious. If the club were to suffer relegation to the Championship, they would likely be forced to sell the 21-year-old to comply with financial regulations and balance the books.
Southampton also hold a vested interest in any potential deal, having negotiated a 15 per cent sell-on clause when they sold him to the London Stadium. With West Ham needing to ensure they stay within financial rules, a bidding war between Arsenal and PSG would provide a significant windfall, even if it means losing one of the most promising midfielders in the division.
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Transfer battle could intensify this summer
Before truly 'fighting' in the transfer market, Arsenal are still focused on their title challenge at the end of the season. Arteta's side will face Burnley in their bid for a first Premier League title in over two decades, while they will also tackle Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final.