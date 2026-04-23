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Arsenal 'get in touch' with Arda Guler's camp over shock summer transfer move
Arteta targets Madrid playmaker in midfield reshuffle
Arsenal have apparently made contact with Guler’s inner circle to explore a potential blockbuster transfer this summer, according to Caught Offside. The Gunners have been long-term admirers of the 21-year-old and previously attempted to secure his signature in the summer of 2025 before being rebuffed by the Spanish giants.
Arteta is reportedly leading the charge, sensing a window of opportunity amidst the managerial uncertainty at Santiago Bernabeu under interim boss Alvaro Arbeloa. With Chelsea also monitoring the situation, Arsenal are eager to move quickly to secure a player they believe is a perfect tactical fit for their evolving midfield.
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Tactical versatility makes Guler the ideal target
Arteta views Guler as a multi-functional asset who could provide cover for Bukayo Saka on the right wing or act as a high-level alternative to Martin Odegaard. The Arsenal captain has struggled with fitness and form over the last 12 months, making the addition of another elite creator a priority for the hierarchy.
Guler’s statistics from the 2025-26 campaign back up the hype, with the youngster recording 20 goal contributions across 50 appearances for club. Having successfully beaten rivals to signings like Declan Rice in the past, Arteta remains confident his project can eventually sway even the most settled stars.
Guler camp remains coy on Premier League switch
Despite the lure of the Emirates Stadium, the initial feedback from Guler’s representatives suggests a deal remains difficult. The reports indicate that the playmaker is currently satisfied with his progress in Spain and is not actively pushing for an exit despite fierce competition for starting spots.
In addition, Real Madrid currently have no intention of sanctioning a sale for a player who remains a key part of their long-term project. The faith shown in Guler by former manager Xabi Alonso - and now Arbeloa - is cited as a key reason for the player's commitment to the club, regardless of who takes over permanently this summer. Unless Los Blancos decide to sell to fund other high-profile arrivals, any managerial change is unlikely to provide Arsenal with the breakthrough they are looking for.
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Arsenal wait for Madrid policy shift
The Gunners are expected to maintain an open dialogue with Guler’s camp throughout the early stages of the summer window. While the current stance from the Bernabeu is "not for sale," Arsenal are positioned to pounce should Madrid’s financial requirements or squad planning change under a new permanent manager.
For now, Guler remains focused on his recovery from a late-season hamstring injury and his upcoming international commitments. Arsenal will likely turn their attention to secondary targets in the interim, but the Turkish international remains the "dream" addition for Arteta's 2026-27 squad.