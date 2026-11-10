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Arsenal? Man Utd? ‘Best’ Premier League fit for No.1 manager in world football Luis Enrique picked out if current PSG boss ever fancies a fresh start in England
Man Utd are readying another managerial change
The Red Devils are in the process of implementing more change in their dugout, with Michael Carrick being ushered towards the exits. Various reports suggest that current USMNT boss Mauricio Pochettino - who has previously passed through Southampton, Tottenham and Chelsea - is being lined up to take over at Old Trafford.
The Argentine also spent time at PSG, working with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, with Enrique inheriting reins at Parc des Princes in 2023. He has guided the Ligue 1 giants to back-to-back Champions League triumphs - allowing his stock to soar.
The 56-year-old also enjoyed considerable success at Barcelona, having starred for the Liga heavyweights as a player, and led Spain to the UEFA Nations League final in 2020-21.
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Is Luis Enrique currently the best manager in world football?
With a glittering CV being assembled, and with former Camp Nou team-mate Pep Guardiola out of work at present, has Enrique become the best manager on the planet? When that question was put to Mulumbu, the ex-PSG midfielder - who was speaking in association with Parimatch Online Casino - told GOAL: “Yeah, definitely.
“Because when Kylian left, just before he left, Luis Enrique was putting Kylian Mbappe on the bench and everybody was surprised. Everybody was shocked. What's happening? What is he doing? He was preparing this team to be a team.
“Right now, he faced Barcelona. He faced Man City. Last year, he beat all the English teams [to win the Champions League]. So I think he showed that in a competition like the Champions League, where we normally try to put so many stars and so many good players, that with a strong team and a team where the players work for each other, you can win.
“There is some comparison with [Cesc] Fabregas, because he played for Barcelona and he's coaching Como. And you can see that he's doing the same thing, playing from the back. A team that has no really big star, apart from Nico Paz, that came from Real Madrid. But you can see that the new football, it's a team in good shape and a team who's playing from the back to go and attack.”
Will Luis Enrique coach in the Premier League, and who with?
While Enrique is showcasing his coaching talents in the French capital for now, could he be tempted to cross the English Channel at some point? If he were to make that move, then where would he end up - with it unlikely that the Spaniard would be short on suitors?
Asked if he can see Enrique working in the Premier League, Mulumbu said: “Yeah, just because he never coached over there, that could be a good challenge for him.
“I think the team that would suit him the best would be Manchester United. But right now… He re-signed for PSG so it would be hard at the moment. But Manchester United is a big name and a club with some legends. They're not doing really great right now, but the name is still on. So if he goes there, financially, they have big power. I think it would suit him.”
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Champions League winner signed new contract at PSG
United would love to be in a position where they could entice Enrique to the so-called ‘Theatre of Dreams’, but he is now tied to terms in Paris through to the summer of 2030. Nobody will be securing his signature any time soon.
It may, however, be that the Red Devils are better placed to compete for a manager of that calibre by the time that he becomes available again, with the likes of Pochettino needing to prove that former glories on the red half of Manchester can be recaptured.
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