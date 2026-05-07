'The best decision I ever made' - Luis Enrique hailed as best manager in the world by PSG president as French giants reach second consecutive Champions League final

Their run has strengthened Al-Khelaifi’s belief that Enrique is the ideal figure to lead the club’s long-term project. Since arriving at the Parc des Princes in 2023, the former Barcelona boss has introduced a clearer identity to the team. PSG are now viewed less as a group of individual stars and more as a collective unit capable of competing consistently at the highest level. Speaking to CBS Sports Golazo, Al-Khelaifi described Enrique as the best appointment he has made during his time running the club.

"Luis Enrique is truly our best asset, the best, my best decision," Al-Khelaifi admitted. "I spoke with him for the last 15 years about signing him. He's a fantastic coach, the best coach in the world, but also as a person. It's incredible how he handles the day-to-day operations, the players, everything, even the media, which in France isn't always easy, but he's fantastic.

"It's an honour to have Luis Enrique at the club, along with everyone who is making history. This is what we want. We have the DNA, and we proved it today. They aren't just footballers, they are true warriors. He revolutionised football, not just at Paris Saint-Germain, but all of football. I'm very proud of him, and he truly is the best coach in the world."