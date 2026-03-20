Getty Images Sport
Arsenal defender Cristhian Mosquera handed first Spain call-up as returning Rodri & Lamine Yamal also in squad for friendly matches
Mosquera called up
Mosquera has been called into De La Fuente's squad for the first time ahead of Spain's friendlies against Serbia and Egypt. Mosquera joined Arsenal from Valencia in the summer in a deal worth around £13 million, and has gone on to make a major impact under manager Mikel Arteta, making 25 appearances in all competitions. He struggled with an ankle injury between December and January, somewhat impacting his appearances, but he has continually featured for the team that looks destined to win the Premier League title.
Mosquera did win a cap for Spain's Olympics team at the 2024 games, as they lost 2-1 to Egypt, but this is his first call-up to the senior squad. "Mosquera is committed, the Under-21 captain, who wants to play for Spain," De la Fuente said on Friday. "He is having a good season with Arsenal."
Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal, of course, is also in the squad amid his sparkling displays this season; he has scored 21 goals and registered 16 assists in 39 games in all competitions.
- Getty Images Sport
Fellow call-ups
Along with Mosquera, Joan Garcia has also been called into the squad for the first time, after a fine season between the sticks for Barcelona.
"He's a great goalkeeper," De la Fuente said. "We didn't just discover that; he's been an under-21 international for five years. We felt it was the right time for him to join us."
In addition, Manchester City midfielder Rodri has returned to the Spain squad after overcoming his long-term ACL injury.
"We celebrate Rodrigo's current form," De la Fuente said. "He's a key player. He's in the process of regaining his fitness and will continue to improve."
Rodri has not played for Spain since September of 2025, when he played in a World Cup qualifier against Türkiye; he has since missed four fixtures with a hamstring injury.
Full Spain squad
Spain's full squad for the upcoming friendlies is as follows:
Goalkeepers: Unai Simón (Athletic Club), David Raya (Arsenal), Álex Remiro (Real Sociedad), Joan García (Barcelona).
Defenders: Pedro Porro (Tottenham), Marcos Llorente (Atlético Madrid), Pau Cubarsí (Barcelona), Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen), Aymeric Laporte (Athletic Club), Dean Huijsen (Real Madrid), Marc Cucurella (Chelsea/ING), Cristhian Mosquera (Arsenal).
Midfielders: Rodri (Manchester City), Pedri (Barcelona), Pablo Fornals (Betis), Martín Zubimendi (Arsenal), Carlos Soler (Real Sociedad) Fermín López (Barcelona).
Forwards: Dani Olmo (Barcelona), Ander Barrenetxea (Real Sociedad), Álex Baena (Atlético Madrid), Víctor Muñoz (Osasuna), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Yéremy Pino (Crystal Palace), Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Borja Iglesias (Celta).
Only one Real Madrid player is included, with Dean Huijsen set to compete for a spot at centre-back; Dani Carvajal, the veteran right-back, is a notable snub.
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next?
Spain face Serbia and Egypt in March as they ram up preparations for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. At the tournament, they will face Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, and Uruguay in an intriguing looking group; Mosquera, Garcia, and Rodri will all hope to be involved in the squad for the finals.
On the snub of Carvajal, De la Fuente left the door open for his eventual return, adding: "I don't have to say anything to (Real Madrid boss Alvaro) Arbeloa.
"I have complete respect for him. I hope Dani will regain his Euro 2024 form ...We miss him, and he's very important. He has to keep working. He knows that, just like Álvaro Morata. "They need to play, get back to their usual level, and then they'll be with us."
Advertisement