Arsenal defender Cristhian Mosquera breaks silence on Champions League final penalty mistake

Mosquera addressed the disappointment in a message posted on Instagram after the match. He wrote: "Wow… How quickly everything can change in a matter of moments. When it feels like everything is going perfectly, just as you dreamed of since you were a child, suddenly, in an instant, one action changes everything.

"I’ve spent my whole life dreaming of moments like this, but it didn’t turn out the way I wanted. And that’s when God reminded me that faith is not based on the final result I achieve, but on how I continue to trust after a setback. This is a setback that, despite all the pain it brings, will only make me stronger.

"Even so, my first season at this club has been unforgettable. Champions of England! Seeing so many people happy yesterday was an incredible feeling. Enjoying this beautiful moment because you deserve it, and I’m sure many more joyful moments are coming soon for this club because we still have so much to experience together.

"Proud of each and every one of us. Blessed to be part of this group and this huge club. THANK YOU! THIS IS ARSENAL!"







