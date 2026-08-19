'It’s only a matter of time' - Arsenal CEO Richard Garlick confirms new contract for Mikel Arteta is imminent

Garlick has delivered the news that every Gunners supporter has been waiting for, insisting that Arteta’s future at the club will be “resolved very shortly.” The Spaniard, who famously ended the club's two-decade wait for a Premier League title last season, has entered the final year of the contract he signed back in 2024.

Despite the ticking clock, the hierarchy at the Emirates Stadium remains completely relaxed about the situation, viewing a new deal as a formality rather than a concern. The focus has remained firmly on the pitch and the ongoing transfer window, but the administrative work to secure Arteta's long-term stay is now reaching its conclusion.