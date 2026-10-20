Getty/GOAL
Arsenal above Barcelona!? Champions League ranking claim as ex-Gunners star answers Premier League vs European glory trophy question
European heartache endured in Budapest
Domestic dominance was restored in north London by Mikel Arteta across the 2025-26 campaign, with a first top-flight crown since the fabled ‘Invincibles’ of 2003-04 being captured. The most prestigious of continental prizes has, however, continued to fall agonisingly out of reach.
A penalty shootout defeat to PSG at the Puskas Arena in Budapest allowed Ligue 1 heavyweights to go back-to-back on the Champions League-winning front, while tears flowed for the heartbroken Gunners.
Painful memories of that night in Hungary should serve as added motivation this term, with Arsenal determined to make history by conquering the continent for the first time. They are considered to be serious contenders for the most iconic of trophies.
- Getty Images
Arsenal ranked behind PSG but ahead of Barcelona
Asked where they sit on that list - with free-scoring Barca bursting out of the blocks and PSG looking as formidable as ever - former Gunners star Grimandi, who was speaking in association with BetVictor Online Casino - told GOAL: “I think they are quite close.
“For me, Barcelona, they are not as good as these two teams because I think defensively they are not as strong a team as Paris and Arsenal, but they have a special, special talent up front with [Lamine] Yamal.
“But from my point of view, they have so much confidence now in their football, Paris, and they know how to get to the final, they know in the final it will be difficult to beat them. I think there is Paris and then just a bit below Arsenal and after, I would say, Barcelona.
“But if we can meet in the final in Madrid, in one game it's possible. I heard a lot of people complaining about the way Arsenal played the final, but at the end of the day, Paris, they were very close to losing this game. It never happened, but it was so close. So, if it's another final in Madrid, maybe it will be a different story and I hope they will do it.”
Would Arsenal give up everything for continental crown?
The 2027 Champions League final will take place at Atletico Madrid’s Estadio Metropolitano home in the Spanish capital. Arsenal are desperate to grace that showpiece, but will once again be juggling the demands of competing on multiple fronts at home and abroad.
Pressed on whether the Gunners would happily pass on every other honour - including the Premier League title - if they could be guaranteed a European triumph, Grimandi said: “If you would have asked me this question last year, I would have said no. This season is a different story.
“I think they have been affected a lot by the final because it was a big disappointment for the team. When you get to the final, you always have a chance to win, even if I think Paris are a very strong, strong team.
“So of course, I think if they have a chance to win the Champions League, it will be something special this season, especially because this trophy has never been to Arsenal and it is the top of football at this moment, the Champions League.
“It can be the target of Arteta, I think, this season, maybe a bit more than the championship because they won it last season. Even if a fan likes the championship, I think they can do both, even if I think it's going to be tough in the Champions League.”
- Getty
Arsenal fixtures 2026-27: Bayern, Everton & Fleetwood
Arsenal’s European credentials will face the toughest of tests on Tuesday when they head to the Allianz Arena for a meeting with record-breaking England striker Harry Kane and Bundesliga title holders Bayern Munich.
The Gunners' next three games will be spread across as many competitions, with a trip to Germany set to be followed by a Premier League home date with Everton and a Carabao Cup fourth-round clash with League Two minnows Fleetwood Town.
Follow GOAL on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting