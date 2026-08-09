Thierry Henry, Declan Rice, Dennis Bergkamp & Bukayo Saka: Which members of Arsenal’s Premier League title-winning class of 2026 would make Invincibles team?

Having worked alongside those iconic figures, Stack - speaking exclusively to GOAL as great football betting odds price up the 2026-27 Premier League campaign - said when asked to mix and match across two generations: “I've done this before actually, just with my two boys because they were questioning the Invincibles. They think we're absolutely rubbish because they never actually saw us in the flesh. They can't quite get their head around who Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp were and what that was like as a front two.

“Look, the game has completely changed. One thing that hasn't changed is winning and Arsenal, in terms of that team, had that mentality of not getting beat. So, overall, I actually think there's a massive argument to say that football has gone backwards.

“When Arsenal, with the Invincibles, you're playing against your Chelsea teams and United, for example, and arguably your Liverpools as well. I can't reel them off to you, there'll be too many but when you're talking about what was in the Premier League at that time with the quality of your Lampards, your Terrys, your Ferdinands, your Drogbas, your Vidics, the list is endless. And I do think it was a lot harder to do it then than it is now, in my opinion.

“I'd hate to go player for player, but I think it'll be a 50-50, I really do. I think there's certain players in that Invincibles team you just can't take out - your Thierrys, your Dennis', your Vieiras, Sol Campbell, for example, Ashley Cole. There's five straight away and then you start throwing Robert Pires in there. I think you'd have Pires on the left instead of what we've got at the moment. I think there's arguments with Gilberto Silva and people like that. He’s won a World Cup, for example.

“If only we could blend them both together. I think we'd have some team, let me tell you that. But this new Arsenal crop of players, they're managed differently. The game's changed, but they're finding ways to win games. They're finding ways to win trophies now, which is obviously a massive positive.”