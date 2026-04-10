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'He is special' - Arda Turan sees bright future for AZ star Kees Smit as Real Madrid & Barcelona target stands out in defeat to Shakhtar
High praise from a Turkish legend
Following Shakhtar’s convincing win over AZ, Turan sought out Smit for a private conversation on the pitch, a gesture that underlined his admiration for the 20-year-old. When questioned about the interaction, the former Barcelona and Atletico Madrid midfielder was quick to highlight why he holds the Dutchman in such high regard.
"Regardless of the result, it's important to talk about good players and meet them," Turan told reporters. "We couldn't get him under control in the first half. He organized his team's play very well. I think he will become a massive player for the Dutch national team in the future. He is developing tremendously."
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Modern midfield maestro
Turan’s evaluation of Smit goes beyond mere technical skill, as he believes the teenager possesses the unique intelligence required to excel in the most demanding role in modern football. The Shakhtar boss noted that the Netherlands U-19 star has the capacity to be the "boss" on the pitch, a trait rarely seen in players of his age group.
"You have many good players, but he is special," Turan added. "Because in modern football, the 'six' also dictates the play, directs the team, and is the boss on the pitch. To be honest, I see that future in him as well. Perhaps it’s inappropriate for me, as the opposing coach, to say so much about him, but I am speaking as a football lover about the beauty of the game and about him."
Real Madrid and Barcelona monitoring progress
The glowing endorsement from a figure like Turan only adds to the growing hype surrounding the Alkmaar academy product. It has recently emerged that the Spanish giants are already circling, with Smit confirming Real Madrid and Barcelona interest in his services after a series of standout displays.
While the midfielder remains under contract in Alkmaar until June 2028, his performances during the Netherlands' U-19 European Championship triumph in the summer of 2025 have put Europe's elite on high alert. Smit has proven he can produce the numbers to match the eye test, having recorded a combined 17 goals and assists during the 2024-25 campaign, and has already added three goals and seven assists across all competitions this season.
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Focus remains on development at AZ
Despite the lure of the Bernabeu or Camp Nou, Smit appears to be keeping his feet firmly on the ground as he looks to establish himself as a regular starter in the Eredivisie. He has publicly stated that his priority is improving his consistency and impact in the final third before making any high-profile move abroad.
Speaking last summer regarding the links to La Liga, Smit said: "Those are great things. The two biggest clubs in the world, I think. I just want to show here that I can do it. The interest from Barca and Real is nice, but of course, you don't know if I'll play. I'm not really distracted by it." For now, the youngster remains focused on the task at hand in Alkmaar, even as his reputation continues to soar across the continent."