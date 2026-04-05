Arbeloa in the wind… a last-ditch lifeline for the Real Madrid manager

According to the Spanish newspaper *AS*, the Champions League has become Arbeloa’s last chance to salvage his future, after the gap to Barcelona in La Liga widened following the surprise defeat to Real Mallorca.

It noted that hopes of competing for the league title are now out of reach, placing Arbeloa under immense pressure in the continental competition, as his future hinges largely on what the team can achieve against Bayern Munich in the first round, followed by a clash with Paris Saint-Germain or Liverpool in a tougher stage later on.

"AS" explained that the situation would have been completely different had Arbeloa managed to keep fighting for the league title until the very end.

The Mallorca match dealt a severe blow to the positive momentum Arbeloa had brought to the Madrid project, as the management saw a team lacking the spark and intensity required at a time when there is no room for error, and the club’s hierarchy began to scrutinise the manager’s decisions, whether it was benching Vinícius Júnior or unexpectedly fielding young players in the starting line-up, despite the fine performance put in by the youngster Manuel Ángel given the sensitivity of the situation.