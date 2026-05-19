Sammer leaves no doubt that Nagelsmann was right to take the recalled Neuer to the World Cup as first-choice goalkeeper. Despite Neuer's calf issues, the Bayern keeper remains the DFB team's sporting lifeline.

"That's the right decision," Sammer concluded. "Some might say, 'No, we don't want that.' But excuse me—are we on a coach trip or in elite sport? Our goal must be to field the best goalkeeper available right now, and Neuer is the best German shot-stopper we have."

He also insists that the entire squad accepts responsibility and shows a winning mentality, not excuses. Anyone who uses the goalkeeper situation as an excuse for a potential World Cup failure has no place in elite sport.

"If we've reached the point where a personnel decision is the reason we're failing in this tournament, then we can all pack our bags – experts included," he railed. "If I'm a professional, then I have to be prepared to go to the national coach and say: 'Coach, I can't live with this decision, I'm absolutely gutted, please let me stay at home.'"