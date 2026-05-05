Antonio Rüdiger is back in the spotlight at Real Madrid-this time issuing an apology to his teammates

Journalist Miguel Latigo Serrano reported on Onda Cero that the German international had confronted full-back Alvaro Carreras and even slapped him. However, sources close to the player have told SPOX that this account is inaccurate. While the player did have a heated exchange with a team-mate, it remained entirely verbal and no physical contact was made. The altercation also occurred in February, not April, and was quickly closed out, according to the same source.

The Athletic also reported a separate altercation in which Rüdiger allegedly had a heated argument with an unnamed teammate, an incident said to have been instigated by the 33-year-old. The centre-back later apologised for his behaviour and invited the squad and their families out for a meal.

This is not the first time Rüdiger has been in the spotlight for the wrong reasons this season. After the dramatic Champions League quarter-final second leg against Bayern Munich, Josip Stanisic made remarkable accusations about the German's behaviour on the pitch. More recently, Getafe defender Diego Rico renewed his criticism of Rüdiger's "brutal and dangerous" challenge, claiming the centre-back had "crossed the line" and "wanted to smash my face in."

These episodes come at a sensitive time, with Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann monitoring Rüdiger closely ahead of the 2026 World Cup.