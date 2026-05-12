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Antonio Conte defends Rasmus Hojlund as Man Utd loanee's goal drought continues in costly Napoli defeat
Stunned at the Maradona
Napoli’s pursuit of a guaranteed top-four finish suffered a significant blow as Bologna secured a dramatic victory in Naples on Monday. Missing key figures like Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku, the Partenopei fell two goals behind early on before staging a spirited recovery through Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Alisson Santos. However, an acrobatic late volley from Jonathan Rowe condemned Conte’s side to defeat, leaving their Champions League qualification status in doubt with only two Serie A fixtures remaining.
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Conte backs lone striker
Speaking to DAZNafter the final whistle, Conte was quick to protect Hojlund from criticism regarding his modest tally of 10 goals in 31 league appearances this season. He said: "Let's not forget that he's the only striker we have in the squad; he's always playing. This season, we should have had the opportunity to rest him and bring him on during the game. He has so much energy. There are times when you have to attack the depth and others when you have to protect the ball."
Room for improvement
Despite a six-game goal drought, Hojlund demonstrated his value by providing his fourth Serie A assist of the campaign for Santos’ equaliser. Conte remains adamant that the 23-year-old’s workload and age are vital factors to consider when evaluating his performance. The manager added: "He has excellent qualities, he's only 23 and has significant room for improvement. We can't say anything about him at all."
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Crucial season finale
Napoli face a high-pressure trip to Pisa on Sunday, where they must secure a victory to keep their top-four ambitions alive. Following that, they return home to host Udinese in the final match of the campaign, a game that could define their European status for next year. Conte will be desperate for his side to rediscover their defensive solidity after conceding three at home, while Hojlund remains the primary hope for goals amidst a depleted attacking department.