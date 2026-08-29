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Liverpool v Nottingham Forest FC - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Yosua Arya

Anfield debutant Victor Munoz strikes late rocket as Liverpool held to frustrating Nottingham Forest draw

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest
Premier League
Liverpool
Nottingham Forest
V. Munoz

Liverpool were forced to fight back twice to secure a 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest at Anfield. A stunning strike from Victor Munoz salvaged a point for Andoni Iraola's side after Morgan Gibbs-White thought he had won it from the penalty spot.

  • Forest threaten early Anfield shock

    Liverpool were forced to dig deep to avoid a shock home defeat, eventually rescuing a 2-2 draw against Forest. Andoni Iraola's side struggled to find their rhythm in a sluggish first half at Anfield and went behind early on. The visitors took a deserved lead in the 24th minute through Dan Ndoye.

    Forest were perfectly set up to sit in a low block and strike on the counter-attack, frequently frustrating the hosts. Liverpool thought they had equalised before the break when Florian Wirtz fired home. However, a VAR review ruled the goal out after Jeremie Frimpong was caught marginally offside in the build-up.

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  • Liverpool v Nottingham Forest FC - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Spot-kick drama restores visitors' lead

    Alexander Isak finally dragged the hosts back into the contest on the hour mark. Cody Gakpo twisted past two defenders and rolled the ball across the box, leaving the Swedish striker with a simple tap-in from close range.

    However, Forest restored their advantage just ten minutes later in dramatic fashion. Neco Williams was clumsily wiped out by Alisson inside the penalty area, leaving the referee with no choice but to point to the spot. Gibbs-White stepped up and smashed the resulting spot-kick into the left-hand corner, sending Alisson the wrong way.

  • Munoz unleashes spectacular late screamer

    With time running out and the home supporters growing increasingly tense, Munoz produced a moment of individual brilliance. Wirtz found a pocket of space in the 82nd minute and slipped a clever pass down the inside-right channel for his team-mate.

    Munoz took a single touch to spin through 180 degrees before whistling a ferocious, rising drive across goalkeeper Matz Sels. The ball crashed off the underside of the crossbar and into the top left corner, ensuring Liverpool would not leave empty-handed.

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  • Liverpool v Nottingham Forest FC - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Iraola forced to settle for point

    Despite a late push for a winner, enjoying 72 per cent possession in the closing stages, Liverpool could not find a way past a stubborn Forest defence. The visitors held their shape well and looked completely comfortable soaking up the late pressure.

    The result leaves Iraola with plenty to ponder as he looks to integrate his new-look squad. Forest, meanwhile, will travel back to the Midlands highly satisfied with a hard-earned point. They came agonisingly close to pulling off a famous Anfield victory and remain a dangerous proposition on the road.

Premier League
Ipswich Town crest
Ipswich Town
IPS
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
Premier League
Nottingham Forest crest
Nottingham Forest
NFO
Tottenham Hotspur crest
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT