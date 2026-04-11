Rio Ngumoha is 'unbelievable!' - Andy Robertson says Liverpool teen was right not to listen to him as full-back sees 'big future ahead' for winger

Speaking to Sky Sports after the final whistle, Robertson revealed that he was actually trying to direct the play before Ngumoha took matters into his own hands. The Scottish international admitted that the teenager’s decision to ignore his run was the correct one, leading to the game's opening goal.

“He's unbelievable. It just shows you sometimes don't listen to the experienced players, I was screaming at him to say that I'm coming on the overlap. Then he just goes and cuts inside, it's a great finish, great performance by him. He just keeps learning and listening, he's such a good kid. Him and Trey [Nyoni] are a pleasure to work with and they listen to all the lads. You can just see them improving all the time. He's got a big future ahead of him, but here and now is pretty good as well,” Robertson said.