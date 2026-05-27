AFP
Andy Robertson agrees Tottenham move after snubbing Juventus interest
Winning the race against Juventus
According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham have won the race for Robertson's signature. Spurs had previously attempted to secure the left-back in January, but the deal collapsed when Liverpool failed to recruit an immediate replacement. Now, following the conclusion of the season and his emotional farewell during a 1-1 draw with Brentford on Sunday, the 32-year-old is set to join De Zerbi's squad in north London.
The transfer signifies a major coup for Tottenham, who have successfully fended off intense late competition from Juventus. The Bianconeri had identified the defender as a premium choice to bolster their backline and provide valuable leadership, hoping to lure him to Italy.
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A miraculous survival for Spurs
Robertson arrives at a club riding high on an almost miraculous survival. De Zerbi took charge on March 31, inheriting a squad in deep crisis. However, the Italian tactician successfully guided Tottenham to safety over the final seven matches of the Premier League season. Under his leadership, the club won three games, drew two and lost two, ultimately securing survival by a tense two-point margin above the drop zone.
This remarkable escape occurred while their London rivals, West Ham, suffered relegation. Despite arriving from Hull City in 2017 and winning two league titles, the Scotland international now embraces this new rebuilding project. He boasts 60 English top-flight assists, showcasing the elite quality he brings to N17.
End of an era for Liverpool
The departure of the veteran full-back marks a major shift at Anfield, as he joins a growing list of established stars heading for the exit door. Mohamed Salah has already officially bidden farewell, playing his final game on Sunday alongside his Scottish teammate.
Furthermore, Juventus remain highly interested in securing goalkeeper Alisson Becker, while defender Ibrahima Konate is expected to announce a decision regarding his contract extension soon. These significant outgoing moves leave manager Arne Slot facing massive uncertainty. Liverpool have now been tasked with an extensive rebuilding project to compensate for these high-profile losses after a deeply disappointing campaign where they fell to fifth place, having won the league last season.
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What next for Spurs and the Reds?
Tottenham have acquired a proven winner who will immediately elevate their defensive options. Robertson is expected to officially link up with De Zerbi's miraculously saved squad ahead of their pre-season preparations. Meanwhile, Liverpool must urgently enter the transfer market to finalise their long-term defensive strategy, as Slot attempts to shape a competitive new era amidst an unprecedented summer of transition at Anfield.