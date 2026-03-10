Andre breaks silence on AC Milan transfer breakdown as Corinthians cancel deal and demand bigger transfer fee from Serie A side

The highly anticipated transfer of Brazilian sensation Andre to Milan has hit a massive roadblock after Corinthians sensationally pulled the plug. Despite the two clubs previously reaching a consensus on a €17 million deal, the Brazilian outfit's hierarchy faced immense internal pressure to retain their prize asset. This sudden change of heart left the Rossoneri hierarchy fuming, as they believed they had successfully navigated one of the window's most complex negotiations.

Breaking his silence on the saga, the young midfielder, who remains contracted until December 2029, attempted to maintain a professional stance whilst acknowledging the allure of the seven-time European champions. Speaking directly about his future, the teenager stated: “I am very calm. My concentration is at 100 per cent here at Corinthians. If I went to Milan I would live a dream, but also here I am living it. Playing for Corinthians is a dream I have had since I was a child, even more so as a professional.”