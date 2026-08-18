Andoni Iraola gets his man! Breakthrough reached as Liverpool agree terms with PSG winger amid Bradley Barcola chase

Liverpool have taken a massive step toward securing one of Europe's most exciting young talents after agreeing on the financial terms of a five-year contract with PSG winger Mbaye, according to RMC Sport's Fabrice Hawkins. The 18-year-old Senegal international has emerged as a primary target for head coach Andoni Iraola as he looks to inject further pace and youth into the Merseyside club's attacking ranks following the earlier arrival of Victor Munoz from Osasuna.

The highly-rated teenager, who has also attracted interest from German giants Bayer Leverkusen, is said to have his heart set on a move to the Premier League. Mbaye made 29 appearances for Luis Enrique's side last term, scoring three goals, but he has found regular minutes hard to come by behind the likes of Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.



