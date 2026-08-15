AFP
Jeff Bezos secures minority stake in Liverpool in shock new FSG investment
FSG agree minority equity investment
FSG have officially announced a definitive agreement to sell a minority equity stake in Liverpool to 1892 Holdings. The newly formed consortium is led and managed by Amit Bhatia, bringing together experts from across global business, technology and investment.
The high-profile investment group features significant financial backing from the Mittal Family Trusts and K5 Sports. Crucially, Jeff Bezos is involved as the lead investor in the K5 Sports fund. EE Capital, the family office of Elaine and Eduardo Saverin, have also contributed to the strategic investment. The transaction is designed to actively support Liverpool's long-term growth ambitions both on and off the pitch.
- Getty Images Sport
FSG retain majority operational control
Despite the influx of new investors, the fundamental ownership structure at Anfield will not undergo a radical transformation. FSG have confirmed they will continue to retain majority ownership and operational control of Liverpool.
The consortium partners will collaborate closely with FSG and the club's existing leadership team. Together, they aim to evaluate fresh opportunities that will enhance the overarching objectives of the Premier League giants.
"Liverpool has always been built by thinking beyond one season and making decisions with the club’s long-term interests in mind," said FSG president Mike Gordon. "That approach continues to attract interest from respected investors and business leaders around the world."
A shared long-term club philosophy
Gordon added that the new investors perfectly align with the existing vision at Anfield. He expressed complete confidence that the consortium will complement the strong foundation already established by FSG.
"As we considered this opportunity, it became clear that Amit and the consortium shared our long-term philosophy and appreciation for what makes Liverpool special," Gordon explained. "Their experience and perspective will complement the strong foundation already in place, and we look forward to working together."
Amit Bhatia also expressed his immense pride regarding the agreement. "We are incredibly proud to be investing in Liverpool Football Club and to be doing so alongside FSG," he stated on behalf of 1892 Holdings. "We have the utmost respect and admiration for FSG as owners and for everything they have achieved at Anfield."
- Getty
Awaiting final regulatory clearance approval
Corestone Capital Advisors actively facilitated the engagement between the two parties. Several prominent legal and advisory firms, including Allen Overy Shearman Sterling LLP and Deloitte, were also heavily involved in constructing the complex transaction.
The final closing of the blockbuster transaction remains subject to necessary regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. Once fully cleared, the consortium will officially begin their strategic partnership with FSG on Merseyside.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting