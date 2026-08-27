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'Cannot guarantee anything' - Iraola drops Gakpo exit hint as Liverpool close in on Barcola
Uncertainty surrounds Gakpo future
The Netherlands international, who joined Liverpool in January 2023 and has scored 51 goals in 181 appearances across all competitions for the Reds, has been the subject of significant interest from Tottenham Hotspur throughout the summer window, while Manchester City are also believed to be monitoring the 27-year-old forward. As Liverpool push to finalize a club-record move for Paris Saint-Germain sensation Bradley Barcola, the prospect of Gakpo moving on has become a tangible reality.
Addressing the speculation at a press conference to preview Saturday's Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest at Anfield, the Spanish coach stated: 'When the market is open, you cannot guarantee anything with anyone. We don't know who will arrive. Cody is playing very well for us. He's been very good since he came from the World Cup. I'd like to know how the market finishes, but at the moment I don't know what's going to happen. I can smell who we're going to sign and what positions but experience shows you that if there's an opportunity on the last day, you think: If it's going to improve us, then let's take it.'
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Liverpool closing in on Barcola
Liverpool appear to have found their primary attacking reinforcement, having secured an outline agreement with PSG for Barcola. The deal followed a significant breakthrough in negotiations on Wednesday evening, with the Reds prepared to pay an initial fee of just over £100 million. The total package could eventually rise to approximately £120 million once performance-related add-ons are factored in.
However, with minor details still being finalized regarding the payment structure, Iraola remained tight-lipped about Barcola's impending arrival: 'You know that we are trying to sign in this position and you know we cannot talk about players who right now are not ours,' Iraola explained when asked about the Frenchman. 'We are trying to fill that position as right now we don't have the numbers. I hope to have good news soon but we are still not there.'
Midfield reinforcements still possible
The 2-2 draw with Newcastle United last weekend sparked a debate among the Anfield faithful regarding the depth of the squad, particularly after a quiet summer window that has so far seen only Jeremy Jacquet from Rennes, Victor Munoz from Osasuna, and Ifeanyi Ndukwe from Austria Wien arrive at the club, alongside the departure of Curtis Jones to Inter. Iraola acknowledged that while the attack is the current focus, the club remains open to further business if the right opportunities arise.
' 'Ideally' is the magic word,' Iraola said when discussing potential new arrivals. 'There are certain things you can do and certain things you don't know if you can do. It's true that the priority has been to strengthen the wide areas. I'm sure if we can improve other areas then we will. But I don't know how the market is going to finish. I have to be patient, the same as you. It's uncomfortable for me because we're dealing with uncertainties. In four or five days then we can make proper plans. On September 1, we will know the options that we have.'
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Squad rotations and fringe players
As the deadline approaches, questions remain over the futures of Federico Chiesa and Harvey Elliott, both of whom were omitted from the matchday squad against Newcastle. Chiesa is currently recovering from a minor muscle injury sustained in training, while Elliott appears to be facing a battle for minutes under the new regime.
'Different circumstances,' the manager explained regarding the pair. 'Fede is not available, he felt something against Como. With Harvey, I can only choose 20. It's about finding the right balance on the bench. In Harvey's case, he's trying and improving every week but still I prefer other options. I decided to put James McConnell in the squad. This is a new week with new chances for everyone and they have to keep that mentality.'
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