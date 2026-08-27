Ex-Man Utd star Ander Herrera fulfills 'the last dream' as he explains dropping to Spanish third tier for Real Zaragoza

The 37-year-old insisted that returning to La Romareda represents the ultimate dream of his professional career.

Explaining his decision to BBC Sport, Herrera said: "This is probably the last dream that I wanted to make come true. To come back home, to the place where I grew up, that gave me the opportunity to be professional - not only in football, also as a human being. And I still have the passion, I still have the desire. I still have that love for football and to do it at home is the best way to end up in my career. In Spain, we say closing the circle."

Herrera also highlighted his commitment to donating his salary to the club's foundation: "I don't need a contract. I have a very successful career. I have taken care of my money. I can give this present to myself. To put that shirt on... for free because I wanted to help my club, my team, my city. It's something that I wanted to do. It's something that I am able to do and it's something that makes me feel so proud to be able to be here just to help. I am not thinking about money or contracts. I feel a privilege to be able to do that."