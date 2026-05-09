In an interview with Sport Week magazine, the Benfica manager stated: "Portugal are capable of anything. They possess an incredible generation of players. A year ago, they won the Nations League. We won the European Championship in 2016, and this generation is technically better than that side. Of course, there's Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil and Argentina, but Portugal can win this World Cup."
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"An incredible generation": Jose Mourinho spots a strong contender for the World Cup title
Mourinho also addressed the tournament's political dimension. Despite FIFA President Gianni Infantino confirming Iran's participation, calls for their exclusion have not abated. Paolo Zampolli, a special envoy for US President Donald Trump, has vociferously urged that Italy be named as a replacement should Middle East tensions continue to escalate.
Mourinho, however, draws a firm line: "One thing is politics, another is sport." He adds, "The Iranian players who have qualified for the World Cup, even if the field is too large, deserve to play there."
- AFP
Mourinho praises Zidane
Mourinho also addressed several other subjects. When asked to name the player who best embodies footballing elegance, he paused only briefly. "The first name that springs to mind is Zinedine Zidane," Mourinho stated. "Marco Materazzi might be angry with me for saying this, but watching Zizou play was pure beauty."
Relations between Zidane and Mourinho's former protégé Materazzi have been frosty ever since the legendary headbutt in the 2006 World Cup final.
Mourinho names his favourite city
Mourinho was asked about his reputation as a tactical genius. Former Roma forward Nicolo Zaniolo once claimed that the Portuguese coach could predict almost exactly what would happen in a match.
"Almost," Mourinho confirmed. One forecast still stands out: "I predicted that Zaniolo would score the winner in the Conference League final between my Roma side and Feyenoord, and he did."
Despite his subsequent move to Benfica, his heart clearly remained in the Italian capital. When asked about his favourite city as a manager, he replied: "The most important thing is to be with the people I love. It could even be the Sahara." Then he added, "For me, at any rate, Rome is the most beautiful city in the world."
- Getty Images
Will Mourinho return to Real Madrid?
A return for Mourinho to crisis-hit Real Madrid is taking shape. According to Sky Sports, the Portuguese manager—who previously led the club from 2010 to 2013—is now the frontrunner, though he is reportedly making two clear demands.
Mourinho is reportedly open to the move but insists on "full control" and a "major say in transfers" before sealing his comeback to the Bernabéu.