FC Barcelona have apparently added the versatile Pedro Neto of Chelsea FC to their list of potential signings for the attacking wing positions ahead of the new season. This is according to Mundo Deportivo.
An agent as a key advantage? Barcelona are reportedly targeting a Chelsea star
According to reports, the Catalans are planning to sign a centre-forward, a centre-back and a winger, with Neto capable of playing on either flank or up front, making him a perfect alternative to Lamine Yamal and Raphinha.
A positive for Barça: Neto’s agent, Jorge Mendes, has excellent contacts with the club’s sporting director, Deco, although the Catalans have so far merely been monitoring the situation regarding the 26-year-old Portuguese international, who is reportedly said to have a release clause.
Laporta has doubts about a mega-transfer for Barcelona
However, it is questionable whether the club, which is still in financial difficulties, will be able to afford a transfer of this magnitude in the near future. Club boss Joan Laporta has his doubts on this matter, as he recently hinted.
“In my opinion, contract extensions with our key players are like new signings,” he explained on El Chiringuito. However, the priority is likely to be finding a replacement for Robert Lewandowski anyway.
Haaland's agent speaks of "great admiration for Barcelona"
The Polish player’s contract expires in the summer; should he not extend his contract, Julian Alvarez of Atlético Madrid or Erling Haaland of Manchester City are being touted as possible replacements.
Two players who would not come cheap and who, at least in Haaland’s case, are unlikely to have any intention of joining coach Hansi Flick’s team from next season onwards.
Speaking to El Chringuito, Haaland’s agent Rafaela Pimenta addressed the rumours: “We have great respect and admiration for Barcelona, but there has been absolutely no contact – neither with Erling Haaland nor with Barcelona’s club management – regarding potential transfers.”
The 53-year-old added: "The player extended his contract a few months ago. He is very happy at Manchester City, things are going brilliantly for him, and we really have nothing to discuss regarding a transfer as long as everything is going so well at Manchester City."
Pedro Neto has signed a contract with Chelsea until 2031
Meanwhile, Pedro Neto is also still under a long-term contract at Chelsea, having signed a seven-year deal following his €60 million move from Wolverhampton in the summer of 2024. So far this season, Neto has contributed ten goals and six assists in 42 competitive matches for Chelsea.
Pedro Neto: Performance statistics 2025/26
Competition Matches Goals Assists Premier League 28 5 4 Champions League 7 - 1 EFL Cup 4 1 1 FA Cup 3 4 -