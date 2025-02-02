Americans Abroad: Goalfest for Josh Sargent and Brenden Aaronson, Milan and Christian Pulisic stumble, Fulham's Antonee Robinson seeks Premier League history

GOAL's key takeaways from Americans playing in Europe, including goals from USMNT stars that could be key in Nations League

All eyes may be on the transfer market as the European window nears closing, but for the U.S. men's national team's group of stars, this weekend was about what happened on the pitch - specifically goals and assists, and they came from all over the continent.

The most important arguably came in England's second division. Both Josh Sargent and Brenden Aaronson found the back of the net. For Sargent, it was a chance to further his USMNT ambitions. For Aaronson, it was a goal that moved his club one step closer to a potential Premier League return.

In the Premier League, Antonee Robinson continued his quest to provide an assist against just about everyone. He's on a record-breaking pace, and there's no reason to doubt that he could end this season in the history books. Chris Richards and Crystal Palace won't be in any history books but, they, too had a big win as the USMNT star stepped up to shut out Manchester United.

And then there's Italy, where Americans continue to contribute to two of the world's biggest clubs. Tim Weah provided a huge assist for Juventus as they look to climb up the table. Unfortunately for Milan, neither Christian Pulisic or Yunus Musah could provide the same magic, as Milan conceded a late goal to settle for a 1`-1 draw with eternal rivals Inter on Sunday.

Overall, it was a big weekend overseas. GOAL looks at key takeaways from Americans Abroad.