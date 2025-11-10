Americans Abroad: Christian Pulisic returns for AC Milan, Patrick Agyemang delivers winner as Derby triumph, Monaco’s Folarin Balogun sees red

Pre-international break games always feel a little strange. There’s a sense that most players are operating at about 80 percent — trying to win, yes, but also doing just enough to avoid injury before joining their national teams.

And then there are those with a chip on their shoulder - maybe even a point to prove. For the U.S. men’s national team, the weekend was accordingly mixed, with those set for international duty going about their business with relative caution, and those left out making a real impact.

The headline moment belonged to Christian Pulisic, who had missed nearly a month through injury. The star attacking midfielder came off the bench for AC Milan and produced an exciting 30-minute cameo to remind manager Max Allegri exactly what he’s been missing. He didn’t score or assist, but he showed plenty of sharpness and intent.

But there were other strong showings, too. Patrick Agyemang may be out of the USMNT picture for now, but he’s finding form with Derby County. Then there was Folarin Balogun, who produced 45 baffling minutes for Monaco before his night ended early. And finally, there’s Tyler Adams, who was involved in a concerning collision with a Bournemouth teammate.

GOAL looks at the major takeaways from this weekend's Americans Abroad.