USMNT star Christian Pulisic returns for AC Milan after almost month-long injury layoff in draw against Parma

Pulisic's impact was mixed. He entered the game with the score level and Milan hoping to regain the advantage after ceding a 2-0 lead to struggling Parma. He was presented with a glorious opportunity to score soon after when Rafa Leao sent him through on goal, but put his shot a yard wide. Still, he plugged away - and really should've had an assist. A quick pivot and timely pass gave Alexis Saelemaekers space and just the keeper to beat. However, the Belgian got his finish all wrong, and fired over after failing to round the goalie.