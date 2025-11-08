Agyemang demonstrated his physical presence and aerial ability in the 45th minute at Ewood Park, rising above Blackburn defender Ryan Alebiosu at the back post to meet Joe Ward's pinpoint cross from the right wing. The 6-4 striker generated tremendous power with his header, sending the ball crashing into the top corner beyond the goalkeeper's reach.

The goal came at a crucial moment in the match, doubling Derby's advantage just before the interval after Carlton Morris had given the visitors a 19th-minute lead.