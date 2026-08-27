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Adhe Makayasa

Alvaro Morata closing in on shock move to Spanish second division side Leganes following disappointing Como spell

Transfers
A. Morata
Leganes
Segunda Division
Serie A
Como

Alvaro Morata is closing in on a surprise loan move to Spanish second-tier outfit Leganes after a frustrating spell in Serie A with Como. The 33-year-old forward, who has commanded €229m in career transfer fees across spells with Europe's elite, is seeking a fresh start in Spain following a solitary goal during his time under Cesc Fabregas.

  • Morata set for Leganes

    According to Fabrizio Romano, Morata is set to join Spanish second-tier outfit Leganes on loan for the 2026-27 campaign. The seasoned forward made his switch to Como permanent this summer following an initial loan spell from AC Milan. However, his stint under Fabregas proved disappointing, yielding just a solitary goal across 30 appearances in all competitions.

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  • Moretto details advanced talks

    Discussions over the move are at an advanced stage and expected to conclude swiftly. Providing an update on the ongoing negotiations, Marca journalist Matteo Moretto posted on X: "Alvaro Morata is very close to Leganes. The club's president, Eduardo Cosin, and the sporting director, Andres Pardo, are working intensively to reach a total agreement with the striker. The negotiations are going very well and there is optimism. The clubs, negotiating over a loan."

  • Proven Segunda Division pedigree

    Morata boasts a storied European pedigree with spells at Real Madrid, Chelsea, and Milan, commanding a cumulative €229m in career transfer fees. Although contracted to Como until June 2029, the 33-year-old is expected to adapt quickly given his prior experience in the Segunda Division. The forward enjoyed a prolific spell in the Spanish second tier with Real Madrid Castilla during the 2012-13 season, registering 12 goals and five assists in 18 matches.

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  • imago-sport-1081694831.jpgNurPhoto

    Leganes chase early momentum

    Leganes have made a promising start to their Segunda Division campaign, sitting fifth in the table after collecting four points from their opening two matches. Ruben Albes' side will look to build on that positive run when they host Eldense this weekend. Morata's potential arrival is expected to sharpen their attacking edge while adding vital veteran leadership in their push for La Liga promotion.

Segunda Division
Leganes crest
Leganes
LEG
Eldense crest
Eldense
ELD
Serie A
SSC Napoli crest
SSC Napoli
NAP
Como crest
Como
COM