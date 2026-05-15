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'I didn't say that' - Alvaro Arbeloa refutes Kylian Mbappe claim he was 'fourth choice' striker as Real Madrid star is booed by fans
Mbappe raises concerns over role at Real Madrid
Mbappe spoke openly about his role after Real Madrid’s 2-0 victory over Real Oviedo, revealing frustration over his recent lack of starts. The French forward began the match on the bench and later addressed reporters in the mixed zone while wearing street clothes rather than club gear.
He suggested he had fallen down the attacking hierarchy, claiming he was behind players such as Vinicius Junior, Franco Mastantuono and youngster Gonzalo Garcia in the manager’s plans. The situation drew further attention when Arbeloa was asked about Mbappe’s remarks in his post-match press conference, prompting a firm response from the Madrid coach.
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Mbappe claims he has slipped down attacking order
Mbappe insisted he was physically ready to start despite recent injury concerns and suggested his absence from the line-up was purely a tactical decision.
"I'm 100% fine. I haven't played because the manager told me I'm the fourth-choice striker in the squad behind Mastantuono, Vini, and Gonzalo," Mbappe told reporters, as per Marca. "I was ready to start; it's his decision, and you always have to respect it. I'm not angry."
Arbeloa quickly dismissed the interpretation when asked about the forward’s comments.
"I wish I had four strikers," Arbeloa explained. "I don't have four strikers, and I certainly didn't say anything like that to Mbappe. He probably didn't understand me. I don't really know what to tell you. I could never have told him he's the fourth striker.
"It's clear that if I don't play him, he can't play. I'm the coach, and I'm the one who decides who plays and who doesn't. I had a conversation with him before the match. I don't know how he might have interpreted it. A player who wasn't on the bench four days ago shouldn't have started today. It's not a final, it's not a do-or-die situation."
Boos at the Bernabeu add to growing tension
Mbappe also faced a hostile reception from sections of the crowd at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Supporters whistled and booed as he warmed up and again when he came on as a substitute in the 69th minute. The reaction follows a difficult second half of the season for the forward and controversy surrounding a recent trip to Italy while he was recovering from a knee injury.
Mbappe attempted to downplay the situation, saying: "You have to accept it. I think it's just people expressing their opinions. I don't think you should take it personally. Nobody's going to die tonight. It's normal that when we haven't won, people choose players to boo. It's happened at Real Madrid, it's happened at every club in the world. I don't know what's so special about it. When we don't win, that's life."
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Focus returns to Madrid’s dressing room harmony
The exchange between Mbappe and Arbeloa has highlighted tension inside the Madrid camp. The manager has insisted selections are based on performance and the needs of the team. Mbappe, meanwhile, maintains he remains happy in Madrid and committed to the club. However, with supporters already showing frustration, the forward’s form and role in the squad will remain under close scrutiny in the weeks ahead.