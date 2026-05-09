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Alvaro Arbeloa defends Kylian Mbappe from critics after Real Madrid star's controversial holiday during injury layoff
Mbappe's sacrifice for the shirt
Mbappe has been sidelined since April 24 with an injury to his left thigh, but his absence from the pitch hasn't stopped him from dominating the headlines in Spain. The Frenchman was recently spotted on a getaway to Sardinia with his partner during a weekend where Real Madrid were in action against Espanyol. While the trip was sanctioned by the club, many supporters and pundits questioned the optics of the star vacationing while his teammates were battling on the pitch.
Arbeloa, however, was quick to remind critics of the lengths Mbappe went to in order to secure his move to the Spanish capital. Speaking at a press conference, Arbeloa said: "As for Mbappe, I think all Madrid fans know what efforts he had to make to join Real Madrid. He had absolutely everything at his previous club. He had to give up a lot of things to be at the club of his dreams. We all saw him as a child in the Real Madrid tracksuit."
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Maintaining dressing room authority
The timing of the trip has been particularly sensitive given the current atmosphere at the club. With Los Blancos struggling to keep their trophy ambitions alive in the final stretch of the season, every move made by the squad is being heavily scrutinised. Arbeloa was firm in his stance that he maintains full control over the group and that his decisions regarding player downtime should be respected by everyone involved.
Addressing the noise surrounding the Sardinia trip, the Spanish coach made it clear that management remains in charge. "I feel like I have all my authority," Arbeloa added. "Real Madrid players, like everyone else, must feel that the coach has authority, whatever his name. We must respect it. This is the most important thing for a player."
Dismissing training ground tension
Beyond the holiday drama, social media has been buzzing with speculation regarding the mood within the camp. Images of Mbappe smiling during a training session this week were widely circulated, with some suggesting it was inappropriate given a reported tense exchange between Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde. Arbeloa was quick to dismiss these narratives as nothing more than outside noise looking for a problem where none exists.
The coach hit back at those attempting to read too much into a single moment captured on camera. "Anyone who interprets a player’s smile after training out of context, I repeat… that is a misinterpretation," Arbeloa assured the gathered media. He insists that the team remains focused on their internal goals rather than the narratives being built by external observers.
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A crucial return for El Clasico
The timing of the debate couldn't be more significant as Real Madrid prepare to travel to Barcelona this Sunday. The stakes for this edition of El Clasico are remarkably high, as a victory for the Catalan giants would see them crowned La Liga champions at the final whistle. Madrid are desperate to delay their rivals' celebrations and keep their own slim mathematical hopes alive in what will be a high-tension atmosphere at the Camp Nou.
There is light at the end of the tunnel regarding Mbappe's fitness, with suggestions that he could be ready to return to the squad for the trip to Barcelona. Having the Frenchman back on the field would provide a massive boost to a side that has looked disjointed in recent weeks. Whether he starts or features from the bench, all eyes will be on the former PSG man to see if he can silence his critics with a match-winning performance on the biggest stage.