Alphonso Davies hamstring injury confirmed as Bayern Munich also see Jamal Musiala and Jonas Urbig ruled out

Despite entering the match as a second-half substitute, Davies’ appearance was cut short in the 70th minute with Bayern leading 6-0. The Canadian international sank into a squatting position following an apparent non-contact injury, waving his arms in frustration before being consoled on the touchline by Tom Bischof and coach Kompany. The setback is particularly devastating for the full-back, who only recently returned in December from a torn ACL. The game ended with further anxiety for Kompany as Musiala, himself only back since January following a broken leg at last year's Club World Cup, was forced to limp off in added time after struggling with a recurring ankle issue.