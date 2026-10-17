AC Milan rush to secure Alphadjo Cisse's future with bumper new contract after Europa League hat-trick heroics

Milan are keen to secure Cisse on a new and improved contract following his explosive start to life at the club. Gazzetta indicate that formal discussions with the 19-year-old's representatives could begin by the end of next week.

The Italian club hope to finalize an agreement by the end of the calendar year to reflect Cisse's newfound status as a genuine first-team star. The forward was already under contract until the summer of 2030, but his immediate impact has accelerated plans to upgrade his terms.

Cisse currently earns a reported €800,000 per season, a figure that is expected to rise significantly once he puts pen to paper on the prospective extension.