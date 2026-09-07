Getty Images Sport
Alexis Vega and Helinho fire Toluca past Monterrey to become first Liga MX winners of expanded Leagues Cup
- GOAL
Winning continues
Toluca ended a 15-year title drought under Mohamed in 2025. Since then, they've become serial winners. And in Houston, they had Alexis Vega to thank for getting them off to a flying start.
The forward finished off an impressive move from Diablos Rojos in the fourth minute. Monterrey built some momentum, registering eight shots and 14 touches in the opposition box before halftime. They eventually edged Toluca in possession, too, but Mohamed's side were content to protect their lead and look for more on the counterattack. That approach paid off in the 70th minute, when Helinho delivered the dagger.
- Getty Images Sport
History made
Since MLS and Liga MX expanded the Leagues Cup in 2023, MLS clubs had largely dominated the latter stages, winning three straight titles. But that success came with questions about home advantage, with every match in those editions played in the United States or Canada.
That changed this summer, when the top three ranked Liga MX clubs were allowed to host matches in Mexico. Whether that helped tip the balance is up for debate, but the shift in results was clear: all four semifinalists came from Liga MX. And when the final whistle blew in Texas, Toluca were the last team standing.
- ZUMA Press Wire
Vega named Best Player
Vega's success wasn't limited to the final. The forward scored four goals during Toluca's title-winning run, capping his tournament with the Best Player award.
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next?
Toluca resume their Liga MX campaign when they face Atlas at home on Sept. 12. Runners-up Monterrey also play on the same day, hosting Tigres.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting