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'This manager thinks he is Alex Ferguson' - Rio Ferdinand slams Portugal boss Jorge Jesus for 'inappropriate' treatment of Cristiano Ronaldo
Ronaldo exits Portugal camp after bench frustration
The Al Nassr star reportedly left the national team camp early after a breakdown in communication during the recent Nations League fixtures, sparking a debate regarding the veteran's role under the new coaching regime. Tensions reached a boiling point during Portugal's clash with Norway, where Ronaldo was instructed to warm up with the expectation of playing the final half-hour of the contest.
However, Jesus ultimately decided against bringing the 41-year-old onto the pitch, a move that left the former Real Madrid and Juventus icon visibly frustrated on the bench. The manager later claimed tactical changes forced his hand, but the explanation did little to soothe the growing rift between the pair.
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Slighting the managerial status of Jesus
Ferdinand has leapt to the defence of his former teammate, hitting out at Jesus for his handling of the legendary forward. Speaking on his podcast Rio Presents, the Man Utd legend—who shared a dressing room with Ronaldo at Old Trafford between 2003 and 2009—delivered a blunt assessment of the situation.
"Cristiano Ronaldo was put in a very bad situation and was treated in an inappropriate way. He has an enormous history in football. Jorge Jesus did not deal with Ronaldo well and chose to treat him in that way, but I cannot find any explanation for it. This manager thinks he is Alex Ferguson or Pep Guardiola," he stated.
"I do not know why he puts himself among the great managers. I cannot find an explanation for it. He should have shown Cristiano Ronaldo the respect he deserved."
Ferdinand warns of potential sacking
The pundit argued that the friction between the veteran striker and his manager is a direct result of poor man-management. By failing to address the superstar's role openly, Jesus has created an environment of uncertainty that mirrors previous struggles within the Portuguese setup during major tournaments. Ferdinand believes that the lack of public accountability from Jesus is only fueling the fire in a squad that needs stability.
The former England international did not hold back in his assessment of the manager's job security. "The coach must come to ask for forgiveness... otherwise he will end up being fired. He must come out and say: 'Listen, I misjudged this situation,'" he said.
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Ronaldo's enduring role
Despite the debate surrounding Ronaldo’s age and tactical fit in the modern game, Ferdinand remains convinced that his former teammate still has plenty to offer the national side. The challenge, according to the defender, lies in finding the right balance between the player's ego and the team's needs on the pitch.
"I believe he still has a role to play. The question is whether it will be as a starter, as an important substitute in some games, or even if he will start in some and come on in others. This is what needs to be discussed, and then it will just be a matter of respecting the agreements made. These coaches are paid to manage a team, but they are also paid to manage people," Ferdinand remarked.
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