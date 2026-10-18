IPA Sport
Bench power! Kolarov hails Inter's 'true champions' after second-half demolition at Bologna
Kolarov admits early struggles before second-half dominance
Inter assistant coach Aleksandar Kolarov offered a candid assessment of the team's performance following their 3-1 victory at Bologna. The Nerazzurri fell behind to Tommaso Pobega's early strike after struggling to match the hosts' initial intensity.
However, a tactical adjustment allowed Inter to dominate the final 45 minutes completely.
Kolarov praised the group's ability to overcome adversity against a highly aggressive opponent.
- IPA Sport
Assistant coach praises 'true champions' off the bench
Kolarov highlighted the decisive contribution of the substitutes, particularly Carlos Augusto and Ange-Yoan Bonny. "Bologna played a great first half. We struggled a bit on second balls and were slow," Kolarov admitted to Inter TV.
"In the second half, the team had a grand 45-50 minutes and brought home three fundamental points."
"Carlos came on great, scored, and assisted. These players are not just important, they are true champions who pull the others along."
Staff focused on building European rhythm
Addressing the tactical demands placed on the squad, Kolarov explained how the coaching staff works to create time and space for attacking players. "In the Champions League, things move at a great pace," Kolarov noted.
"We want to create rhythm, especially with the defenders, to give an extra second to our attackers and midfielders."
"Our strength lies in the group. We don't have to prove anything to anyone but ourselves."
- NurPhoto
Nerazzurri aim to fix European momentum
With three points secured at the Dall'Ara, Kolarov emphasized that Inter must maintain these high intensity levels across all competitions.
The coaching staff will continue rotating the squad to ensure fresh legs during an unrelenting fixture schedule.
Inter turn their focus toward improving their European results while maintaining their strong domestic form.
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