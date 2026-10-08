'His heart is there' - CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez fuels talk of Lionel Messi ending career at Newell's Old Boys

Weighing up what it would take to make the move happen, the Paraguayan official made clear that the final choice rests with the club and its fans: "It depends on the president of Newell's, on the people of Newell's. I think his heart is there. But we need Newell's to qualify."

That qualification demand highlights the biggest practical hurdle to any fairytale return. With Messi committed to Inter Miami until late 2028, a move remains years away, meaning Newell's must first prove they can regularly compete among the continent's elite.

The Rosario outfit currently sit sixth in Group A on 17 points from 11 matches, and they will need domestic silverware or a top-five finish in the aggregate table to secure Copa Libertadores football instead of settling for the second-tier Copa Sudamericana.



