It's not just likely—it's a certainty: Eintracht Frankfurt are set to sack manager Albert Riera, who was only appointed in February. Given the team's fortunes under the Spaniard, there is virtually no alternative.
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Albert Riera is not the sole culprit. Four years after its greatest triumph, Eintracht Frankfurt now confronts a shambles
However, the decision will not rest solely on sporting results. Riera's record at Riederwald is remarkably balanced: four wins, four draws, four defeats. That would place the team ninth, four points off fourth, if there were a "Riera table".
His overall points-per-game average of 1.33 and just one win in the last six outings do little to strengthen his case. Nonetheless, Frankfurt remain in contention for seventh place and a potential Conference League berth. SC Freiburg sit one point ahead, but Eintracht's goal difference is five goals superior.
What ultimately undermines Riera is his handling of the squad and his public image. In record time, he has alienated most of the players, including several key figures—if such a label even applies to this inconsistent season. Dozens of critical internal reports on his handling of the squad have surfaced since Riera took charge. "It's all nonsense," he ranted recently at a press conference, exposing a poor grasp of media relations.
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Eintracht Frankfurt has hit its limit.
Sporting director Markus Krösche has little choice but to sack Riera to stem the damage. Irritation at the coach's behaviour is widespread among the squad, the board and the fans. Yet Riera is not the sole culprit.
The buck stops with Krösche: he assembled the squad and has already appointed three managers this season. In its current form, the club looks set to miss out on European qualification for only the second time since 2018—a scenario that would leave Krösche facing a veritable shambles.
It is understandable that board spokesman Axel Hellmann recently insisted that for a club like Eintracht, finishing seventh or eighth is "certainly not a crisis". More worrying is that, after years of steady progress, the club appears to have hit a ceiling since its 2022 Europa League triumph and maiden Champions League qualification.
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Frankfurt's growth spurt raises the question: "Can we even keep up with this?"
The current squad is poorly assembled, lacking a centre-back and a proper defensive midfielder. Krösche has lost the touch that once made him one of the league's top managers. As early as January, CEO Markus Krösche admitted to the general meeting, "We misjudged the squad in one or two areas and have to acknowledge that a couple of signings simply haven't worked out."
That, in turn, undermines the club's business model. Frankfurt now needs to generate transfer income—and, ideally, Champions League revenue—to stand still. Wages have already risen by almost €36 million over the past two seasons.
If the club misses out on European football next season, the reported summer loss of €8.4 million could swell to around €20 million—higher revenues inevitably bring higher costs. "Can we even keep up with this? Or will we have to say at some point: that's it for us now, we need to look elsewhere," warned CFO Julien Zamberk recently.
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Krösche's biggest mistake: the experiment with Riera
Krösche must oversee a major overhaul this summer, for both financial and sporting reasons, to get Eintracht back on track—emotionally as well as tactically. Saturday's sobering 1–2 loss to HSV prompted loud, repeated boos from the home crowd. The once-strong sense of identification with the club has noticeably faded.
Whether his transfer instincts are still sharp enough remains to be seen. Prices have risen across the board; once-cheap markets such as France and Scandinavia are now pricey and crowded with competitors. Krösche must now tell a new story and sell a fresh vision; the club must partly reinvent itself.
Given this season's turmoil, it has been clear for some time that the squad needs fresh blood. The additional search for a new head coach only adds to the challenge. Opting for the idiosyncratic Riera, whom they planned to give a full pre-season and transfer window (Krösche: "Albert will not be judged on what comes out at the end of this season"), was Krösche's biggest misstep—a failure even before it began.
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Riera has quickly divided the squad.
It is surprising that Krösche, with his impeccable reputation, miscalculated so badly in choosing Dino Toppmöller's successor. The plan to install a self-assured, authoritative coach at the helm of a staid squad may have made sense. Yet Riera's prickly self-image was, after all, well known within the game. It comes as no surprise that this would quickly spark a firestorm in a volatile environment such as Frankfurt.
"Unfortunately, he is so convinced of his own importance that he would even ask God: 'I'm here now, so where are you?'" said Adam Delius, president of Riera's former club Olimpija Ljubljana, in an interview with ran.de. "Unless he gets a psychologist and a media advisor by his side, he will fail because of his own attitude."
At the weekend, Can Uzun—whom Riera had unsolicitedly criticised for his defensive work—said: "The atmosphere can't be great." Yet the striker added: "But we're trying to stay a team." Riera has already polarised the squad, and according to Bild, Friday's trip to Dortmund is a make-or-break game for the coach. He was Krösche's preferred candidate, and Eintracht are said to be weighing a contract extension in preparation for a potentially rocky road ahead. Soon, Krösche may have to fire him and swiftly clean up the mess he created.
Albert Riera: His managerial record at Eintracht Frankfurt
Competitive matches Wins Draws Defeats Goal difference Points per game 12 4 4 4 17:15 1.33