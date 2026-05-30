Ahead of his departure for the World Cup, a decision on Deniz Undav's future at VfB Stuttgart is reported to have been made

The new deal includes an option to extend until 2030, contingent on the striker's playing time. Undav will earn €6m per year, up from his current €4.5m-per-season salary, and will receive a €3m signing bonus—making the package a club-record for Stuttgart.

By securing the deal before the World Cup, Undav gets his wish. According to Bild, he had issued an ultimatum to VfB in recent days and set Tuesday as the deadline for an agreement. Had the parties failed to reach a deal before his departure for the tournament, talks would have been "put on hold for the time being". An extension beyond 2027 would then have been off the table for this summer, leaving VfB at risk of losing Undav on a free transfer.