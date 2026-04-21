After scoring 400 goals, Uli Hoeneß declared him unsellable. Yet this once-in-a-generation talent at Bayern Munich still fell from grace

"There were about 400 games in a D-youth season. I often scored 10 or 12 goals in a single match," Göktan recalls. Bayern Munich, unsurprisingly, had high hopes for the young striker; at 13, he had already signed a pre-contract. He neglected his schoolwork, rarely attended classes and staked everything on football from an early age. At first, his trajectory appeared inevitable: straight to the top.

His potential seemed limitless. Halil Altintop, who later played alongside the prodigy—by then already past his peak—at Kaiserslautern, once remarked: “What he did with the ball was absolutely mad. I’ve probably never seen a player with such technical skill again.” Yet his immense talent proved insufficient. Göktan’s personality, character and attitude toward the game remained underdeveloped.

Even as a teenager, Göktan was causing a stir. Those close to him say that, even at 16, he would occasionally get up to drunken antics, step out of line and put on airs. “He was convinced from a very early age that he was a star,” recalled Herbert Harbich, who for years served as a volunteer coach for Bayern’s youth teams, in the tz. “That’s not enough.”

Harbich still recalls the 1998 German U19 final, where Göktan’s selfishness cost Munich its first ever youth title. Bayern’s U19 side, featuring the likes of Owen Hargreaves and Daniel Bierofka, led Borussia Dortmund 2-1 with about 20 minutes left. A penalty was awarded, and though Göktan was neither the senior nor the designated taker, he seized the ball and blasted it over the bar, spurning the chance to kill the game.

The drama then escalated: BVB equalised in stoppage time, and the game went to penalties. “Göktan stepped up again—and missed again,” Harbich recalls. Dortmund lifted the trophy; Göktan was left to shoulder the blame.

For years, Göktan brushed off such criticism, focusing instead on his burgeoning talent. He trained with Giovanni Trapattoni’s first team at 16, holding his own against world stars like Lothar Matthäus. By 17, he had signed his first professional contract, left school, and was ready to hit the ground running.