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Achraf Hakimi agent addresses Real Madrid return rumours as PSG star targets second Champions League title
Hakimi's commitment to the PSG project
Despite persistent rumours linking him with a move back to the Santiago Bernabeu, Hakimi is settled and happy at Paris Saint-Germain. His agent, Alejandro Camano, has clarified that the right-back's immediate future remains firmly in Ligue 1, where he is under contract until June 2029. The Morocco star has become a pillar of the Parisian side since his arrival in 2021.
Speaking to winwin, Camano stated: "Achraf is very happy at PSG. He feels very good there and wants to win the Champions League for the second time, as well as lead the team as far as possible."
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Dismissing the Real Madrid return rumours
Spanish outlet Marca had previously hinted that a return to Real Madrid could be on the cards for the player who came through the ranks at the club's famous youth academy.
However, Camano was quick to shut down any talk of official contact or a potential transfer. When asked if talks regarding a move back to the Spanish giants had taken place, he replied firmly: "No, that has never happened."
The agent further reinforced Hakimi's loyalty to his current employers by highlighting his relationship with the staff and squad in Paris. Camano added: "We still have three years left on our contract with the Parisian club, and for the moment, he is only thinking about Paris Saint-Germain. He is very happy with his coach, his teammates, and he feels good in the country. For now, there is no question of him leaving."
A decorated career across Europe
Hakimi's history with Real Madrid is well-documented, having debuted for the first team in 2017 under Zinedine Zidane. During that initial spell, he made 17 appearances and was part of the squads that lifted the FIFA Club World Cup and the Champions League. However, he struggled to secure a permanent starting spot, leading to a transformative two-year loan at Borussia Dortmund.
His journey continued with a highly successful season at Inter, where he won the Serie A title under Antonio Conte after a €43 million transfer. Since moving to PSG, he has solidified his reputation as one of the best attacking full-backs in world football.
His desire to win the Champions League again - having already tasted success with Madrid as a teenager - remains the primary driver for his performances in France.
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Focusing on future
With his contract recently extended to 2029, Hakimi remains a central figure in Luis Enrique's tactical setup. The Moroccan international has flourished under the Spanish tactician, enjoying the offensive freedom allowed in the current PSG system. His partnership with the club's forward line continues to be a major attacking outlet for the French champions.
On the other hand, Hakimi had received good news last week, when CAF announced that Morocco have been awarded the African Cup of Nations 2025 after stripping Senegal of the title.