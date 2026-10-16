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AC Milan boss Ruben Amorim hails history-maker Alphadjo Cissè after stunning Europa League hat-trick against RB Salzburg
A historic night in Salzburg
Cisse secured his place in Italian football history during Milan's emphatic 4-0 win over Salzburg in the UEFA Europa League. At just 19 years and 358 days old, the midfielder became the youngest Italian player ever to net a hat-trick in a major European competition. This remarkable feat saw him surpass the long-standing record held by Giancarlo Danova, who was 20 years and 309 days old when he achieved the same for Milan against Olympiacos back in 1959.
Beyond the national record, Cisse also became the first Milan player to score three times in a single European fixture since the legendary Filippo Inzaghi. The former Italy striker famously hit a hat-trick against Deportivo La Coruna in the Champions League in September 2002.
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Amorim lauds Cisse's historic impact
Amorim was quick to praise the youngster but maintained his usual grounded perspective on player development. The Portuguese tactician noted that while the player has immense potential, there is still significant work to be done behind the scenes. Amorim highlighted the physical demands of the top level, suggesting that the midfielder is still adapting to the rigours of the professional game despite his obvious natural talent.
"My credit? He owes me nothing and deserves the space he's getting. He can be explosive, he still needs to improve physically, so to speak, but he has a lot of heart. He still has to improve in training and in the game, but tonight, all the best goes to him. His hat-trick is extraordinary, and he has enormous potential," Amorim told Sky Sport Italia.
Milan's sensation steals the show
Cisse is enjoying a breakout debut campaign with Milan after officially arriving this summer following his February signing and subsequent loan back to second-tier Catanzaro. The attacking midfielder quickly established his presence on the pitch, having already netted twice in five Serie A appearances this season alongside scoring for Italy’s under-21 side against Armenia earlier this month.
In the match against Salzburg, he set the tempo with an early header to make it 1-0 before doubling the advantage from close range late in the first half. He completed his hat trick shortly after the interval with a right-footed strike before substitute Goncalo Ramos sealed the rout. "I'm really pleased with this hat trick, and with the win too. I'm very pleased and I'll definitely carry this form into the next match," Cisse noted, as quoted by ESPN.
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Breathing room ahead of Atalanta test
The win helps steady the ship for Milan, who have faced a testing start to the season under Amorim's leadership. With young talents like Cisse knocking on the door for more regular minutes, the manager faces a welcome selection headache. The victory also provides a significant boost for Amorim's side as they look to navigate a congested fixture list, with a difficult Serie A clash against Atalanta looming on the immediate horizon.
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