AC Milan to hold meeting with Oliver Glasner as Serie A giants considering appointing ex-Crystal Palace boss

According to the Daily Mail, AC Milan has scheduled a meeting with Glasner to discuss the vacant managerial position at San Siro. The Rossoneri are currently searching for a new leader following the dismissal of Massimiliano Allegri, and it appears the former Crystal Palace boss has moved to the top of their shortlist during an ambitious summer of change.

The Italian giants are looking to reset after a disappointing campaign, and Glasner’s reputation for tactical flexibility and trophy-winning pedigree has caught the eye of the club’s hierarchy. After a successful stint in England, the 51-year-old is now being considered to lead one of Europe's most historic clubs as Milan aim to re-establish themselves as the dominant force in Serie A.