"A world-class player": FC Bayern Munich club legend praises Aleksandar Pavlovic

Above all, the way the FC Bayern midfielder has established himself earns the respect of the 2014 World Cup winner. "He has developed superbly at Bayern and plays a key role there," emphasised the 40-year-old.

In his expert view, Pavlovic has already established himself as a key figure in the Germany squad. "We have world-class players. I'm thinking in particular of Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala, Aleksandar Pavlovic and Florian Wirtz," he explained.