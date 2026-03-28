A setback for Real Madrid! Sought-after Premier League star hit with a hefty price tag

Wharton has reportedly already told his club that he intends to leave next summer. This is according to the British daily newspaper The Sun. He could choose his next employer, as, alongside Real Madrid, Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool are also said to have set their sights on him.

The problem is that Crystal Palace sees no reason to let Wharton go and has therefore, according to the report, put a price tag of 100 million euros on him.