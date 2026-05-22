"A really great guy": Former 1860 Munich player becomes youth coach at FC Bayern

After hanging up his boots, Bender moved into coaching, working within the DFB's youth set-up and at SpVgg Unterhaching, among other posts. He has been in charge at Regionalliga side Wacker Burghausen since January 2025. Wacker finished last season in ninth place, and Bender announced several weeks ago that he would be leaving Burghausen in the summer.

FC Bayern is delighted to welcome the new face to the campus. "He has a wealth of experience as a player and has already worked as a coach in both youth development and the senior team," said Michael Wiesinger, Head of Sport and Youth Development. "On top of that, he's a really good bloke; we could sense his enthusiasm for this role right from our first meeting with him."